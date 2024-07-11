Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $69,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,247,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,341,062,000 after acquiring an additional 255,606 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.86.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $466.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

