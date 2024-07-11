Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in WaFd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 73,345 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Stock Performance

WAFD stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. WaFd had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WAFD. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About WaFd

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

