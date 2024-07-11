Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $708,000 Investment in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20. PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Get PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF - February alerts:

About PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (PBFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBFB was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.