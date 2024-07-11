Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $708,000 Investment in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20. PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.
About PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PBFB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.