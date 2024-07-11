Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.04.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

