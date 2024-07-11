Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,426 Shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

FRNW opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

