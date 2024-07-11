IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $62.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IDYA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,104,000 after purchasing an additional 256,559 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

