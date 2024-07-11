Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $685,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Relx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Relx by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relx by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.