Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 93 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,537,000 after acquiring an additional 166,112 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after acquiring an additional 61,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

PTC opened at $176.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.54. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

