Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 483.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 242,310 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $3,609,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.