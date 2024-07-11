Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,681,000 after buying an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,941,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,903,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after buying an additional 698,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,407,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

