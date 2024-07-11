State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Preferred Bank worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $942,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

