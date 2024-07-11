State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $602,000 Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,263,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Scholastic by 3,084.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Scholastic by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHL opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $13,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 579,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,410,566.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

