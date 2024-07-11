State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Buckle were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $9,828,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth about $3,410,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BKE stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.15. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $48.15.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

