State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 744 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANIP. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,258,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,620 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,332,663 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

