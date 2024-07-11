Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,059 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tanger worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tanger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 94,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 110,297 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 649,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tanger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after purchasing an additional 771,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

