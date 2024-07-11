State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 230 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ciena were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Up 1.3 %

CIEN stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $199,926.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,654 shares of company stock valued at $929,794. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.