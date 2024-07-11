Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of SL Green Realty worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $12,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Scotiabank raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

NYSE SLG opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

