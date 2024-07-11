CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $25.92 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

