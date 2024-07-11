Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 886,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,109,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,400,000 after acquiring an additional 622,133 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 108,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 651.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.