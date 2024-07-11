Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 75.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 282.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 74,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,224,000 after buying an additional 216,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

