iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,024,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 399,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,229,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 397,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

