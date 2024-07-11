Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

