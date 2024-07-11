Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 50,000 shares traded.
Resverlogix Trading Down 16.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.69.
Resverlogix Company Profile
Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. Its lead drug is apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.
