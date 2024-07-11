Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HPF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.47 and traded as low as C$3.37. Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 33,178 shares changing hands.
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.47.
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile
Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.
