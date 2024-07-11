Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.89

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and traded as low as $15.18. Engie shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 98,636 shares.
Engie Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40.
About Engie
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Engie
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.