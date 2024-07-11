American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.69

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and traded as low as $30.30. American Business Bank shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

American Business Bank Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.53 million for the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

