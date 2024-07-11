CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $191.46

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.46 ($2.45) and traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.37). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 187.25 ($2.40), with a volume of 132,694 shares traded.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.85 million, a P/E ratio of -936.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.42.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

