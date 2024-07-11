Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.28

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and traded as low as $21.86. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 5,272 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.2% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.