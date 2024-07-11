Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.46

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 21921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,442 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

