L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.91

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and traded as low as $86.89. L’Oréal shares last traded at $87.65, with a volume of 70,657 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on L’Oréal

L’Oréal Price Performance

L’Oréal Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.