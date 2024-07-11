Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.07. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 74,000 shares changing hands.
Nascent Biotech Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nascent Biotech
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.