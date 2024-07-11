Taptica International (LON:TAP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.00

Shares of Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.60). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.60), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares changing hands.

Taptica International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125. The firm has a market cap of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.

Taptica International Company Profile

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

