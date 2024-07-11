Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.76

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and traded as low as $8.20. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 7,892 shares traded.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.
