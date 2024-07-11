vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.15

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and traded as low as $19.25. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 6,970 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 3.23% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

