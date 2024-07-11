Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.51. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 232,225 shares changing hands.
Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.
Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
