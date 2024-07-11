MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.25

Shares of MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03), with a volume of 31,617 shares changing hands.

MySale Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About MySale Group

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company operates online shopping outlets, which offers consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

