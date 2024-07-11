Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.63. Melco International Development shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Melco International Development Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Melco International Development Company Profile

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

