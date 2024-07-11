The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $98.58

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.58 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 95.50 ($1.22). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 99.90 ($1.28), with a volume of 5,489,813 shares changing hands.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.79. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.09 and a beta of 0.19.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a GBX 1.87 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,181.82%.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

