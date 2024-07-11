Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $141.20

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.20 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 139.16 ($1.78). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.79), with a volume of 134,365 shares changing hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £264.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.27.

Montanaro European Smaller Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Montanaro European Smaller’s previous dividend of $0.23. Montanaro European Smaller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.56%.

About Montanaro European Smaller

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

