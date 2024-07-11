Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 5,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total transaction of $811,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,987,419.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 1st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $770,150.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,519 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $964,877.19.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total transaction of $754,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $732,450.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $3,919,700.22.

On Monday, April 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $147,625.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $162.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -463.86 and a beta of 1.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Impinj by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Impinj by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

