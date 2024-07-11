Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 6,331 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 6,331 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $887,606.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SiTime Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.29. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $155.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.82.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
