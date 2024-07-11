Wahid Nawabi Sells 9,867 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AeroVironment Stock Up 4.5 %
NASDAQ AVAV opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.56.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
