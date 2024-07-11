Michael L. Baur Sells 18,897 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 18,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $805,201.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ScanSource Trading Up 1.6 %

SCSC stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 343.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in ScanSource by 3.5% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ScanSource by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 10.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

