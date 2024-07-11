Opko Health, Inc. Sells 36,118 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433,403 shares in the company, valued at $96,959,300.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $920.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in OPKO Health by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 18.2% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

