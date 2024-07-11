Michael L. Baur Sells 34,203 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ScanSource Trading Up 1.6 %

ScanSource stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 67.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,055,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after acquiring an additional 426,945 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ScanSource by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

