Michael L. Baur Sells 34,203 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,453,285.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ScanSource Trading Up 1.6 %
ScanSource stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $50.95.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ScanSource
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.