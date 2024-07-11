Eric A. Mendelson Sells 8,864 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HEICO Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HEI-A opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.15.
About HEICO
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HEICO
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What is Put Option Volume?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.