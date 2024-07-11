Eric A. Mendelson Sells 8,864 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI-A opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.15.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

