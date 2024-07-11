Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 207,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $920.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.