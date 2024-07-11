PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,227,000 after purchasing an additional 906,510 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,028,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,522,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,759,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,640,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after acquiring an additional 589,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.