Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

BIDU stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

