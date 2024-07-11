Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 71,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA RWX opened at $24.69 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $286.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

